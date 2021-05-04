Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'Simply One Of The Best': Beloved Elizabeth Fire Chief Dale Arthur Dies

Cecilia Levine
Elizabeth Battalion Chief Dale Arthur
Elizabeth Battalion Chief Dale Arthur Photo Credit: Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040 Facebook photo

Dale Arthur -- a beloved battalion chief with the Elizabeth Fire Department -- died at home early Sunday morning, fire officials announced.

Arthur spent most of his firefighting career on Ladder 3, and officer years as captain of Rescue 1 and, most recently, Battalion 2, Tour 1.

Condolences poured in.

"Battalion Chief Arthur was one of the most knowledgeable, aggressive and squared away guys to ever work the job," Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040 wrote on Facebook. 

"A true leader and mentor."

Condolences pour in for Elizabeth Fire Chief Dale Arthur.

Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040 Facebook photo

"Simply one of the best." Drew Vignali wrote. "Nobody worked harder at fires than Dale. Tragic loss."

Check back for arrangements.

