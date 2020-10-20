Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? $10K Reward Offered For Help Finding Linden Man Charged With Murder

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Dion Johnson
Dion Johnson Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

A $10,000 reward was being offered for help locating a man charged with murder in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Linden man.

Linden police responded to Darrell Q. McCoy's home on the 1200 block of Essex Avenue, where  was standing outside with gunshot wounds around 12:45 p.m., Oct. 5, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart said Tuesday.

McCoy was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, where he was pronounced dead just after 1:30 p.m.

Dion M. Johnson, 38, was identified as a suspect and charged with first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons offenses, Ruotolo and Hart said.

Johnson has been known to frequent portions of Essex and Union counties. 

Anyone with information about this matter or the whereabouts of Johnson is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380 or Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org (submission in this fashion also initiates potential eligibility for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment).

