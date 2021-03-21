Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Report: Woman Shoots 52-Year-Old Mom In Elizabeth Multiple Times In Front Of 5-Year-Old Child

Cecilia Levine
600 block of Broad Street, Elizabeth
600 block of Broad Street, Elizabeth Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in Union County were searching for a woman accused of shooting her 52-year-old mom multiple times in front of a 5-year-old child.

Police responded to 600 North Broad Street in Elizabeth around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, where a woman had been shot four times in the abdomen and once in the jaw, RLS Media reports citing Elizabeth police.

The victim identified the shooter as her adult daughter, who had fled the scene, RLS reports.

The 5-year-old child was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was not injured, the outlet says.

