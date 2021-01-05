Propane Tank Sparks Bayonne House Fire, 6 Displaced

Six people were displaced and one person suffered minor injuries in a Bayonne house fire sparked by a propane tank Saturday, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived to heavy fire and smoke billowing from the third floor of the home at 42 Trask Ave., when they arrived at 12:03 p.m., Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said.

Companies stretched three hose lines to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby houses.

The heavy fire and smoke condition was caused by a propane tank on the rear deck, which added fuel to the fire, Weaver said.

The fire was placed under control at 12:50 p.m.

Four of the displaced residents are under the care of the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross.

An investigation has determined the cause of the fire is accidental in nature.

