Police K9 Helps Recover $2K In Drugs, Paraphernalia, $5K Cash In Union County Traffic Stop

Valerie Musson
NJSP K9 Officer Dutch
NJSP K9 Officer Dutch Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

State Police recovered more than $2,000 in drugs and paraphernalia and $5,000 in cash during a Union County traffic stop with help from K9 officer Dutch, leading to the arrest of a Belleville man, authorities said.

Jamine Thomas, 41, of Belleville was stopped for a violation while driving southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike near milepost 101.8 in Elizabeth City shortly after 10:20 a.m. on Friday, July 21, State Police said in a release.

Additional troopers were called in and -- with help from K9 officer Dutch -- recovered more than $2,000 worth of drugs and paraphernalia and more than $5,000 in cash, authorities said.

Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute CDS and tampering with evidence.

He was held at Union County Jail pending a hearing.

