Plainfield Man Charged With Murder Attempt In Double-Shooting, Reward Offered In Fatal Incident

Valerie Musson
Area of New Street and West 4th Street in Plainfield
Area of New Street and West 4th Street in Plainfield Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Plainfield man who shot and seriously injured two victims in late August has been charged with attempted murder as authorities still search for leads in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier the same night.

Pernell O. White, 33, shot two men ages 26 and 37 near New and West 4th Streets shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess jointly announced Friday.

The victims were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for emergency treatment.

White was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and three second-degree weapons offenses — charges that are commonly punishable by terms of up to life in state prison, authorities said. He was lodged in the Union County Jail.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to seek leads in the fatal shooting of Plainfield man Leroy Hayes, 23, earlier the same night on the 200 block of Pond Place. Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with Hayes’ death.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873 or Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492. 

