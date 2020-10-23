Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

PA Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Rahway Shooting

Cecilia Levine
1300 block of Fulton Street, Rahway
1300 block of Fulton Street, Rahway Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Pennsylvania man was arrested in a 2019 Rahway shooting, authorities said Friday.

Clifford Cooley, 38, of Allentown, PA, was charged with attempted murder, burglary, weapons offenses and aggravated assault in the Nov. 8, 2019 incident, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Rahway Police Chief John Rodger said.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, Rahway police rushed to a home on the 1300 block of Fulton Street near the downtown train station where they found a man with a gunshot wound in his face, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Meghan Tomlinson, who is prosecuting the case.

A lengthy and exhaustive investigation led by Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michael Tambini, working with Rahway Police Detective Anthony Tilton, identified Cooley as a suspect.

He was charged Thursday while in custody for unrelated crimes, authorities said.

He will remain jailed pending the scheduling of a first appearance and detention hearing to take place in Union County Superior Court, Ruotolo and Fodor said.

“Gun violence represents an existential threat to our communities, which explains why, for every shooting that occurs anywhere in Union County, members of the Prosecutor’s Office work in tandem with our local police partners to solve these crimes,” Ruotolo said. 

“These are some of the hardest cases to work and prosecute – they take tedious attention to detail, a combination of modern and old school investigative skills, incredible collaboration across units and agencies, and a lot of patience and dedication.”

Convictions on first-degree crimes are commonly punishable by terms of 10 to 20 years in state prison.

