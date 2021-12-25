Contact Us
PA Family Killed In House Fire Had Broken Smoke Detectors: Report

Cecilia Levine
King family
King family Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A Pennsylvania family died in a fire started by their Christmas tree overnight, 6abc reports.

Heavy flames shot through the roof of the two-story Essex Court home in Quakertown around 1:30 a.m., claiming the lives of a father, his two sons and two family dogs.

The victims were identified as Eric King, 40, Liam, 11, and Patrick, 8. Eric's wife and high school sweetheart Kristin, along with the couple's oldest son, Brady, were able to escape. 

Smoke detectors in the home were not working at the time of the blaze, PennLive reports. Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree told 6abc the blaze was started by the family's Christmas tree. 

The fire spread to an adjacent home, but the four occupants were apparently able to escape.

A GoFundMe for Kristin and Brady had raised $249,000 as of Saturday evening.

"Eric and Kristin were high school sweethearts and the happiest people you will have ever met," the campaign reads. 

"They were always smiling and full of positive spirits, you just couldn’t help but to love them. The three boys, Eric and Kristin were all a huge part of the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association and spent their days and nights at the baseball fields."

Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.