Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: New Suits Details Sex Abuse By North Jersey Teacher Who Had Trysts With Students
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Spills Fluid, Causes Delays On Route 24

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The truck overturned on the eastbound ramp that leads to Route 78 west in Springfield Township shortly before 1:20 p.m., according to 511nj.org.
The truck overturned on the eastbound ramp that leads to Route 78 west in Springfield Township shortly before 1:20 p.m., according to 511nj.org. Photo Credit: 511nj.org

A tractor-trailer overturned and caused a large fluid spill on Route 24 Wednesday afternoon, initial reports say.

The truck overturned on the eastbound ramp that leads to Route 78 west in Springfield Township shortly before 1:20 p.m., according to 511nj.org.

The County Hazardous Materials Unit responded to the scene to clear a large fluid spill, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

One right lane was closed as of 1:30 p.m. causing a 10 to 15 minute delay, according to 511nj.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.