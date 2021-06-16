Overturned Tractor-Trailer Spills Fluid, Causes Delays On Route 24

A tractor-trailer overturned and caused a large fluid spill on Route 24 Wednesday afternoon, initial reports say.

The truck overturned on the eastbound ramp that leads to Route 78 west in Springfield Township shortly before 1:20 p.m., according to 511nj.org.

The County Hazardous Materials Unit responded to the scene to clear a large fluid spill, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

One right lane was closed as of 1:30 p.m. causing a 10 to 15 minute delay, according to 511nj.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

