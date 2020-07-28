Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

One Airlifted, Two Hospitalized With Serious Injuries Following Scotch Plains Embankment Crash

Valerie Musson
Intersection of White Oak Road and West Broad Street in Scotch Plains
Intersection of White Oak Road and West Broad Street in Scotch Plains Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was airlifted and two others hospitalized with serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Scotch Plains, reports say.

Initial investigation showed that two cars collided off the road and hit a 30-foot embankment in the woods toward the intersection of White Oak Road and West Broad Street shortly before 5:45 p.m. Sunday, RLS Media reports.

One man was airlifted to University Hospital in Newark after being extradited from one of the vehicles, the report said.

Two others were transported to Morristown Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more info.

