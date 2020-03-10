Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: West Orange Bank Robbed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Ex-Con Must Serve 20 Years In Fed Pen For Union County Carjacking

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Roselle Park police
Roselle Park police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Roselle Park PD

A Newark ex-con was sentenced to a plea-bargained 20 years in federal prison for a Union County carjacking that turned into a police chase.

Hasson Thomas, 30, will have to serve the entire term because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Thomas previously admitted taking a vehicle at gunpoint from two people on Chestnut Street in Roselle Park on Aug. 18, 2018 and then leading borough police on a chase that ended in a crash.

As a convicted felon, Thomas was prohibited from having a gun, adding on to his sentence.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge John Michael Vazquez sentenced Thomas on Monday in Newark to three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the ATF, Roselle Park and Newark police, the Union and Essex county prosecutor’s offices and New Jersey State Police with the investigation leading the plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Desiree Grace Latzer of his Organized Crime and Gangs Unit and Jamel Semper, chief of Carpenito’s Violent Crimes Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.