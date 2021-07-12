Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Montclair Man, 29, Injured In Shooting At Elizabeth Nightclub

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bamboleo
Bamboleo Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 29-year-old Montclair man was hospitalized after gunfire broke out at an Elizabeth nightclub Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred just after 9:50 p.m. at Bamboleo on Elizabeth Avenue, a city spokeswoman told Daily Voice.

According to RLS Media, the shooting happened at a large outdoor gathering where a confrontation became "out of control."

That's when a gunman began firing multiple shots.

The 29-year-old male was struck, and transported to an area hospital for treatment, officials said. 

There was no suspect in custody as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information should call Detective Scharpnick at 908-558-2069.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.