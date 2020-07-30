Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Man Killed By Morris & Essex Line Train
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Maplewood Realtor, 29, Killed In Fiery Route 78 Tractor-Trailer Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Kadeem Buckham, 29, sustained fatal injuries after he rear-ended a tractor trailer on Route 78 in Union Wednesday morning, state police said.
Kadeem Buckham, 29, sustained fatal injuries after he rear-ended a tractor trailer on Route 78 in Union Wednesday morning, state police said. Photo Credit: Kadeem Buckham via Facebook

A 29-year-old real estate agent from Maplewood died after he rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Route 78, State Police said.

Kadeem R. Buckham was heading eastbound in a BMW when he slammed into a Volvo tractor-trailer near milepost 52.6 in Union around 3 a.m. Wednesday, State Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Both vehicles went up in flames killing Buckham, whose passenger, Tamu I. Waluye 28, of Maplewood, sustained minor injuries, Marchan said.

The tractor-trailer driver, Dorel Gherman, 57, of Citrus Heights, California, was uninjured, Marchan said.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.