Maplewood Realtor, 29, Killed In Fiery Route 78 Tractor-Trailer Crash

A 29-year-old real estate agent from Maplewood died after he rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Route 78, State Police said.

Kadeem R. Buckham was heading eastbound in a BMW when he slammed into a Volvo tractor-trailer near milepost 52.6 in Union around 3 a.m. Wednesday, State Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Both vehicles went up in flames killing Buckham, whose passenger, Tamu I. Waluye 28, of Maplewood, sustained minor injuries, Marchan said.

The tractor-trailer driver, Dorel Gherman, 57, of Citrus Heights, California, was uninjured, Marchan said.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

