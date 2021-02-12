Man In Westfield Sex Assault Committed Near Identical Crime In Plainfield: Prosecutor

A man charged in a Westfield home invasion sex assault was arrested in a similar incident in Plainfield, authorities said.

Terence Rhue, 22, was armed when he broke into a Randolph Road home and sexually assaulted a victim inside on Oct. 4, said Union County Assistant Prosecutors Caroline Lawlor and Bryan Tiscia, who are prosecuting the case.

DNA evidence collected at the scene was processed through the Prosecutor’s Office Forensic Laboratory for testing, where analysis revealed a strong match to Rhue.

Fifteen days later, Rhue committed a near identical crime in Westfield, authorities said.

This investigation was led by the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Plainfield Police Department, with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Rhue has remained lodged in the Essex County Jail since his October arrest.

His new charges include first-degree aggravated sexual assault with a weapon, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact with a weapon, and two related fourth-degree weapons offenses.

A first appearance for the additional charges is scheduled for later today.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Annie Coll at 908-347-2474 or PPD Detective Carlos Navarro at 908-753-3415.

