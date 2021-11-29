Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Linden Smoke Shop Owner Busted With 7 Pounds Of Pot: Police

Joe Gomez
Absolute Snacks & Smokes
Absolute Snacks & Smokes Photo Credit: Google Maps

The owner of a Linden convenience store was arrested after police found close to seven pounds of suspected marijuana at the shop, authorities said.

Detectives made the discovery on Nov. 19 while executing a search warrant at the Absolute Snacks & Smokes, Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said. 

The owner, 36-year-old Antoine Blount, of Elizabeth, was subsequently taken into custody, according to Guenther. 

Blount has been charged with second-degree distribution of marijuana and related narcotics charges, he has also been charged with fourth-degree possession of a weapon after authorities found a set of brass knuckles during his arrest.

He was released pending an appearance in Superior Court.

