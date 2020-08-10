Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Linden PD: Men Smoking Pot In Park Found With Semi-Automatic Handgun, Cocaine, MDMA

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
St. Mark's Park in Linden
St. Mark's Park in Linden Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One man attempted to discard a semi-automatic handgun and cocaine and another had MDMA when they were confronted by police for allegedly smoking marijuana in a Union County park, authorities charged.

Linden residents Isaiah Joachim, 20, and Nanley Losier, 31,  were smoking marijuana at St. Mark’s Park when they were approached by officers around 5 p.m. Monday, Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

As officers approached, Joachim reached into his waistband and tossed a semi-automatic handgun and cocaine, authorities said.

Losier, meanwhile, was found to be in possession of MDMA, authorities said.

Joachim was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, distribution of cocaine in a park zone, possession of a high-capacity magazine and other drug charges.

Losier was charged with third-degree possession of MDMA.

Joachim was transported to Union County Jail while Losier was released pending an appearance in Superior Court.

“Violent crime will never be accepted in our community,” said Police Chief David Hart. “We will continue to work tirelessly, and take these criminals off our streets until residents can enjoy their lives without fear of violent crime.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.