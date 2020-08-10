Linden PD: Men Smoking Pot In Park Found With Semi-Automatic Handgun, Cocaine, MDMA

One man attempted to discard a semi-automatic handgun and cocaine and another had MDMA when they were confronted by police for allegedly smoking marijuana in a Union County park, authorities charged.

Linden residents Isaiah Joachim, 20, and Nanley Losier, 31, were smoking marijuana at St. Mark’s Park when they were approached by officers around 5 p.m. Monday, Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

As officers approached, Joachim reached into his waistband and tossed a semi-automatic handgun and cocaine, authorities said.

Losier, meanwhile, was found to be in possession of MDMA, authorities said.

Joachim was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, distribution of cocaine in a park zone, possession of a high-capacity magazine and other drug charges.

Losier was charged with third-degree possession of MDMA.

Joachim was transported to Union County Jail while Losier was released pending an appearance in Superior Court.

“Violent crime will never be accepted in our community,” said Police Chief David Hart. “We will continue to work tirelessly, and take these criminals off our streets until residents can enjoy their lives without fear of violent crime.”

