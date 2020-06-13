KNOW HER? Authorities Seek Help Identifying Woman Found Dead In Elizabeth

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a woman found dead along Elizabeth railroad tracks this week.

The woman was found along railroad tracks off of the 300 block of Port Avenue in Elizabeth Thursday afternoon, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo, Elizabeth Police Department Deputy Chief Giacomo Sacca and Director Earl Graves said.

Possibly black or Hispanic, the woman is either in her late 20s or early 30s, and approximately five feet and six inches tall with no distinguishing marks or tattoos on her body.

The Union County Homicide Task Force, assisted by members of the New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Unit, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Elizabeth Police Department responded and secured the scene.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Andrew Dellaquila at 973-274-5771 or Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416.

