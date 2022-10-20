Contact Us
Immigrant Living In Raritan Facing Deportation For Sexual Abuse Of Minor: US Marshals

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Felix Montero-Molina
Felix Montero-Molina Photo Credit: US Marshals Service

A citizen of Costa Rica who had been wanted for the sexual abuse of a minor was in ICE custody awaiting deportation after his New Jersey capture, authorities said.

Felix Montero-Molina, 56, was captured by US Marshals agents on 5th Street in Raritan on Thursday, Oct. 13 around 7:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the agency said.

Montero-Molina had been wanted by authorities in Costa Rica since 2019 in connection for the incident, which happened there, US Marshals said. Turns out, he'd been living in Raritan, authorities said.

