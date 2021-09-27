Gunman Arrested In Weekend Linden Shooting, Police Say

A 33-year-old gunman was arrested following a Linden shooting Sunday evening, authorities announced.

Ramon Perez Jr shot the 44-year-old Rahway victim on the 500 block of Union Street around 3:40 p.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The victim was treated on scene, then transported to Newark University Hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.

A semi-automatic handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets was recovered from the scene, Guenther said.

Perez is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and related weapons charges. He was committed to the Union County Jail pending a scheduled appearance in Superior Court.

This incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Michael Cistaro at (908) 474- 8530 or via email at mcistaro@lpdnj.org. Information about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

