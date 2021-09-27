Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Bomb Threat Clears NJ Amazon Warehouse
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Gunman Arrested In Weekend Linden Shooting, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ramon Perez Jr.
Ramon Perez Jr. Photo Credit: Union County Jail

A 33-year-old gunman was arrested following a Linden shooting Sunday evening, authorities announced.

Ramon Perez Jr shot the 44-year-old Rahway victim on the 500 block of Union Street around 3:40 p.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The victim was treated on scene, then transported to Newark University Hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.

A semi-automatic handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets was recovered from the scene, Guenther said.

Perez is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and related weapons charges. He was committed to the Union County Jail pending a scheduled appearance in Superior Court.

This incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Michael Cistaro at (908) 474- 8530 or via email at mcistaro@lpdnj.org. Information about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.