Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Feds Charge NJ Man With Hate Crimes For Series Of 'Blood Bath' Assaults On Orthodox Jews
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Gunfight Erupts At Union County Bar

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Tanky's Bar & Grill on Long Avenue in Hillside
Tanky's Bar & Grill on Long Avenue in Hillside Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One man was in critical condition following a gunfight that erupted outside a Union County bar, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Tanky's Bar & Grill on Long Avenue in Hillside learned that three men were involved in a gunfight outside the bar shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said.

One of the victims, 44-year-old Kaseem Sutton, was shot in the torso and subsequently drove himself to University Hospital in Newark for treatment with a second shooter in the passenger seat, Ricciardi said.

Sutton, of Springfield, was last listed in critical but stable condition.

The third shooter ran from the bar and drove off in a dark-colored SUV that was located about a block away, police said.

The incident remained under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.