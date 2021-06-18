Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Florida 'Online Predator' Sent Nude Photos To 12-Year-Old Union County Girl, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pasco County Sheriff
Pasco County Sheriff Photo Credit: Pasco County Sheriff (Facebook photo)

A 24-year-old Florida man was caught sending "explicit" materials to a 12-year-old girl from Summit who he met online, local police said.

Bradley Fisher, of Hudson, FL, met the girl through the Discord social media app, City officials said in a release.

Fisher asked the girl for pornographic images and sent ones of himself to her, authorities said.

Summit police received evidence launching a year-long investigation by the Pasco County Sheriff's Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit -- ultimately leading to Fisher's arrest.

Fisher was charged with transmission of material harmful to minors, a third-degree felony in Florida, officials said.

"Online predators pose a security risk for children and teens," said Summit Police Chief Andrew Bartolotti, "and it is extremely important for parents to speak openly with their children about online activity."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.