Fire Tears Through Rahway Home

Cecilia Levine
Rahway fire, March 10, 2021
Rahway fire, March 10, 2021 Photo Credit: DaleJr Photography

A Rahway home was destroyed by a three-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon. 

Click here for photos from DaleJr Photography.

The blaze broke out just before 3 p.m. at the three-story home located at 125 W. Cherry St., bringing fire companies from Rahway, Linden, Elizabeth, Cranford and Roselle to the scene.

The fire was under control around 4:05 p.m.

The city's building department fire investigator and the Red Cross were called to the scene.

The cause was under investigation and injuries were unknown as of 6 p.m.

