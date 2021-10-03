Fire Tears Through Rahway Home

A Rahway home was destroyed by a three-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out just before 3 p.m. at the three-story home located at 125 W. Cherry St., bringing fire companies from Rahway, Linden, Elizabeth, Cranford and Roselle to the scene.

The fire was under control around 4:05 p.m.

The city's building department fire investigator and the Red Cross were called to the scene.

The cause was under investigation and injuries were unknown as of 6 p.m.

