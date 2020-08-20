Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Summit Home

Firefighters from several departments worked to put out a house fire that started in the attic and quickly climbed to three alarms Thursday in Summit.

Heavy smoke conditions were reported when firefighters arrived to the house on the 220 block of Morris Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Several pockets of fire were still being extinguished nearly an hour after it broke out, but the blaze was largely under control as of 7:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause was not immediately clear.

