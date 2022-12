Firefighters from across Union County rushed to Rahway responders' aid to put out a massive restaurant fire Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Flames were shooting from the roof of Monchy's Colombian Grill on Main Street when firefighters arrived around 2:40 p.m.

The fire quickly climbed to multiple alarms.

Firefighters remained at he scene for several hours until the blaze was under control.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.