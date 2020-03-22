Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Former Owner Of Belleville Martial Arts School Convicted Of Molesting Girl
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Destroys Roselle Park Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Roselle Park Fire Department file photo.
Roselle Park Fire Department file photo. Photo Credit: RPFD

Flames blew through the roof of a Roselle Park home overnight Monday.

The gas-fed fire ravaged the two-story wood frame house on Colfax Avenue at the corner of Ashwood Avenue and extended to the garage, responders said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and went to two alarms within minutes.

Downed wires complicated the situation for firefighters.

The fire, which could be seen from the nearby northbound Garden State Parkway was placed under control around 2:40 a.m. but rekindled nearly seven hours later.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.