Fire At Linden ShopRite Food Prep Building Burns For Hours

Firefighters spent several hours of the night battling cold conditions and the three-alarm fire that broke out at a commercial building in Linden overnight and into the early hours of Tuesday, Dec. 13.

One worker at the ShopRite food prep facility on the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue was hospitalized with smoke inhalation as flames erupted around 12:30 a.m., Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said.

The building — near the corner of E. Elizabeth and N. Park avenues — was evacuated and parts of Park Ave, Linden Ave, and Elizabeth Ave, along with other surrounding streets were closed.

“World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” apparently prepares food that is delivered to ShopRite stores.

