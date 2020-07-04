Feds: Ex-Con Had 20 Pounds Of Heroin, Coke, $100,000 Cash, Gun In Union County Home

Federal agents seized a combined 20 pounds of heroin and cocaine from an ex-con caught running a drug mill from his Union County apartment, authorities said.

Brad Toby, 35, of Linden served three years in state prison on a drug conviction before being released in 2016, records show.

Federal authorities who found him back at it also seized $100,000 in suspected proceeds, drug packaging materials – including scales and kilo presses – and a handgun with ammunition, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Toby, who's believed to be part of a larger drug ring operating in operating in New Jersey and New York, was released on a $200,000 secured bond ordered by a U.S. magistrate judge via teleconference, Carpenito said.

He's charged with one count of conspiring to possess heroin and cocaine with the intent to distribute it, the U.S. attorney said.

The arrest stemmed from a larger investigation by the U.S. Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), which is headquartered in Washington, DC but operates nationwide.

The task force’s principal mission, Carpenito said, is to “identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.”

It’s housed at the DEA’s New York officer and includes agents and officers of the DEA, ATF, Secret Service, IRS, U.S. Marshals Service, federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, Coast Guard, NYPD, New York State Police, New York National Guard, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and local police departments.

Carpenito also thanked Linden police for their assistance in the case, which is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney George Brandley of his OCDETF/Narcotics Unit in Newark.

