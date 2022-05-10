FBI Probes Linden Bank Robbery

The FBI is investigating a Linden bank robbery in which the assailant took off on a mountain bike, police said.

The robber went into the Wells Fargo Bank on West Saint Georges Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, local police said.

He handed the teller a demand note and displayed a gun. After leaving the bank, he was observed riding a black mountain bike with chrome handlebars and silver wheels.

The suspect is a medium complexion male, approximately 5’ 10” with a thin build. He was wearing a brown baseball cap under a grey coat with a hood, black pants a black neck gaiter, black shoes with a white or reflective patch on the toe, black gloves with a red patch on the pointer finger, and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information about this subject is urged to call FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation at (973) 792-3000, the Linden Police Department at (908) 474-8558 or submit the information to tips.fbi.gov.

