Elizabeth Teen Boy Drowns In Delaware River

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NPS National Maintenance Dive Team
NPS National Maintenance Dive Team Photo Credit: NPS National Maintenance Dive Team Facebook

The body of an Elizabeth teen was recovered from the Delaware River Sunday, July 24, officials said.

Divers recovered the boy's body at about 3:30 p.m., approximately an hour and 15 minutes after witnesses saw him go under near the Ames-Jennings site in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, the NPS said in a news release.

The boy — swimming at a small picnic area on the New Jersey side of the river, was not wearing a life jacket, officials said.

“Our hearts and our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the victims of these tragic incidents,” NPS dive team leader Dustin Gunderson said.

“We can’t say it enough: Wearing a properly fitted and fastened life jacket is the number one way that folks can keep themselves safe while swimming in the Delaware River.”

In June, 23-year-old Christopher Schofield died while swimming in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. He was also apparently not wearing a life jacket.

