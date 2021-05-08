Elizabeth Man Shot Dead In Public Park

An Elizabeth man was shot dead in a public park Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Jefferson Park area in the middle of the day found Archeley F. Brizard, 26, who was seriously injured, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Brizard, of Elizabeth, was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is being conducted by the Union County Homicide Task Force with assistance from the Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873 or Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489.

