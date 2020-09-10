Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Bergen Boy, 13, Says Men In Landscaping Truck Tried To Abduct Him
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Elizabeth Man Accused Of Killing Victim In Front Of Teen Girl They Were Fighting Over

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Queensbridge Houses in Queens
Queensbridge Houses in Queens Photo Credit: Google Maps

An Elizabeth man was tracked down in Upstate New York and accused of killing a Queens man in front of the 17-year-old girl they were fighting over, the NY Daily News reports.

Patshawn McMitchell, 24, was tracked down in Watertown, NY -- 30 miles from the Canadian border -- and returned to Queens on Thursday, police said.

McMitchell was charged with murder for the killing of 23-year-old Dahmel Miller, in the Queensbridge Houses on Vernon Boulevard near 40th Avenue Sept. 8.

Miller was shot in the buttocks and stomach somewhere between the front door and first floor of a building as the girl watched, according to the Daily News.

Miller was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

McMitchell was also charged with menacing, criminal contempt, harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, reportedly due to the presence of the teen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.