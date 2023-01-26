Elderly Victim Sexually Assaulted After Putting Out Her Trash In Union Township

A 37-year-old Bronx, NY, man was found guilty of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Union Township, authorities said.

Richard Darby was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 20 of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary and aggravated criminal sexual contact following a three-week trial, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

In July 2020, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit received a referral from the Union Township Police Department regarding the sexual assault an elderly victim. The joint investigation led by the Special Victims Unit and the Union Police Department that followed quickly identified Darby as the suspect, Daniel said.

After a two-day manhunt, Darby was arrested in Jersey City.

Testimony offered at trial revealed that on the day of the crime, the victim was at her home at approximately 5 a.m. and went outside to dispose of her trash, leaving her door propped open.

When she re-entered the home, she was attacked and sexually assaulted by Darby who had somehow slipped into the home as she was placing her garbage outside, according to Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Dillon, who prosecuted the case. During the attack, the victim was able to escape the house and call 9-1-1 with her neighbor’s assistance, causing Darby to flee the scene, Dillon said.

Sentencing has been tentatively scheduled for March 10.

