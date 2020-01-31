Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Displaced & Desperate: Ida Victims Storm Mayor's Office After Hotel Eviction (VIDEO)

by Cecilia Levine & Nicole Acosta
Salaam Ismiall and other residents at City Hall
Salaam Ismiall and other residents at City Hall Photo Credit: Salaam Ismiall Facebook

New Jersey families displaced by Hurricane Ida's wrath are apparently being evicted by the hotels housing them temporarily, and on Monday took their frustration to the city mayor himself.

Some Oakwood Plaza apartment residents stormed the office of Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage Monday, begging for permanent housing large enough for their families and closer to their jobs and kids' schools, according to the outlet and a Facebook Live by Salaam Ismiall.

The video shows the group heading into City Hall planning to speak with Bollwage, who ended up not being there.

"We have nowhere to go," one said, teary-eyed and desperate. "Where are me and my kids going to go? I have nowhere to go."

Residents can be heard begging administrators to get Bollwage to take action.

One flood victim told abc7 that she had "nowhere to go" after being told she had to leave on Monday and go to a property in Atlantic City, which more than 100 miles from Elizabeth.

FEMA appears to be covering the residents in their hotels until March, abc7 says. A subsequent video posted by Ismiall shows that the residents' stays have been extended to Thursday.

Click here for more from ABC7.

