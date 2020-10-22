Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clark Police ID Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-Run

Cecilia Levine
Car in Clark hit-and-run.
Car in Clark hit-and-run. Photo Credit: Clark PD Facebook page

Clark police have released photos of the vehicle that they say struck and killed an 82-year-old man earlier this week.

The suspect vehicle is a red or maroon 1994-2004 Chevy S-10 or GMC Sonoma hit James B. Leinbach 6 a.m. Tuesday near Raritan Road and Clarkton Drive, local police said.

The vehicle fled eastbound and Leinbach was pronounced dead.

The vehicle should have damage to the passenger's side front fender, antenna and side view mirror, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle can contact Lt. Christian Lott at 732-215-8447 or submit and anonymous tip to 908-654-TIPS (8447) or online at www.uctip.org. 

