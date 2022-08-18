Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Car Careens Into Linden Flower Shop Sending Victim Into Medical Episode

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Linden PD

A driver who slammed his car through a Linden building caused a victim inside to suffer a medical episode Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities said.

The Mazda sedan was heading east on E. St. George Ave when it lost control as it turned onto Adams Street around 3:35 p.m., police said.

That's when the car went into the side of Charlie's Flowers and Gourmet Baskets, photos from the scene show.

The vehicle occupants were not injured in the crash, however, a 46-year-old man inside the building suffered a medical episode and was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

Linden Fire Department and mutual aid personnel are in the process of shoring up the building. E St. George Ave remains open in both directions.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.