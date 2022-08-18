Car Careens Into Linden Flower Shop Sending Victim Into Medical Episode

A driver who slammed his car through a Linden building caused a victim inside to suffer a medical episode Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities said.

The Mazda sedan was heading east on E. St. George Ave when it lost control as it turned onto Adams Street around 3:35 p.m., police said.

That's when the car went into the side of Charlie's Flowers and Gourmet Baskets, photos from the scene show.

The vehicle occupants were not injured in the crash, however, a 46-year-old man inside the building suffered a medical episode and was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

Linden Fire Department and mutual aid personnel are in the process of shoring up the building. E St. George Ave remains open in both directions.

