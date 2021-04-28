Authorities Still Seeking Man Wanted In Deadly Bayonne Stabbing Nearly 2 Months Later

Authorities in Hudson County are seeking a man wanted in a deadly Bayonne stabbing nearly two months after the incident.

Elvis Santana, 30, is accused of stabbed 29-year-old Mathew Mortimer in the vestibule of 1095 Avenue C just before 3:30 p.m. March 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Mortimer was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:15 p.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Santanta is wanted on charges of murder and weapons offenses.

A GoFundMe in memory of Mortimer had raised more than $7,200 as of April 28.

Anyone who sees Santana should not approach him, but should immediately contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

