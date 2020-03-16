Authorities: Rahway Man Wanted In Violent Sex Assault Found Hiding Under Bed In Bronx

A man wanted in connection with a violent Rahway sexual assault was arrested after he was found hiding under a bed in New York City, authorities said.

Wilfredo "Will" Jose Gonzalez, 34, met with the victim in NYC one early morning last October, and rode the train to his Hamilton Street home, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor and Special Victims Unit Supervisor Caroline Lawlor, who is prosecuting the case.

Gonzalez threatened the woman at knifepoint before repeatedly physically and sexually assaulting her, Lawlor said.

The victim managed to escape to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Gonzalez was charged several days after the attack, though he remained at large until March 11, when authorities acting on a credible tip found him under a bed of a unit on the seventh floor of a Bronx apartment building, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Rahway Police Chief John Rodger jointly announced Monday.

He is facing several aggravated, physical and sexual assault charges, and unlawful knife possession.

Gonzalez remains in custody in New York City pending extradition back to New Jersey.

Anyone with information about his activities is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256 or Rahway Police Department Detective Kevin Wronski at 732-904-3724.

