Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Arrest Made In Killing Of NJ Software Engineer

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Isaiah Spicer
Isaiah Spicer Photo Credit: Isaiah Spicer Facebook

A Perth Amboy man was charged with the shooting death of a 24-year-old Union software engineer, authorities announced Friday.

Shannon Assing, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree burglary, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Union Township Police Director Daniel Zieser.

Isaiah Spicer was found with serious injuries on the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

He was subsequently pronounced dead.

Spicer's social media pages show he studied computer science at Temple University. He went on to work as a software engineer for Spotify and was a semantic core intern at Twitter.

Assing was taken into custody without incident Friday morning, and was sent to the Union County Jail pending a first appearance and detention hearing, authorities said.

“We are grateful for the collaboration between local law enforcement agencies that resulted in the speedy identification and apprehension of the suspect,” Prosecutor Daniel said. 

“We hope this arrest can bring solace to the loved ones grieving Mr. Spicer.”

Anyone with information about the incident is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492 or Union Township Police Department Detective William Young at 908-851-5037.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.