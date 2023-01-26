After-School Shooting Wounds Teen's Dad In Linden: Police

The father of a boy being shot at by another teen hoping to settle an ongoing dispute in an after-school meetup ended up in the hospital — and the 15-year-old shooter in police custody, Linden police said.

The 15-year-old boy and another teen agreed to meet after school Wednesday, Jan. 25 following an ongoing dispute, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said.

That's when one of the boys pulled out a handgun around 3:35 p.m. on the 900 block of Seymour Avenue, and fired several rounds at the other, police said.

Two of the rounds struck the other boy's father, a 36-year old Linden man, who was taken to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was found at a Linden home and taken into custody later that night, Guenther said.

Juvenile complaints were filed for second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault, along with other related charges. He was held in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility pending an appearance in Family Court.

