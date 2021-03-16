Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
67-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Multiple Vehicles On Routes 1&9

Cecilia Levine
Elizabeth FD ambulance
Elizabeth FD ambulance Photo Credit: Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040 Facebook photo

A 67-year-old man was struck by multiple vehicles and killed on routes 1&9 in Elizabeth Monday night.

A 26-year-old East Orange man was heading southbound in a 2015 Infiniti Q50 when he struck the pedestrian at Spring and E. Jersey Street around 10:50 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Kelly Martins said.

The pedestrian was crossing against the traffic signal and stopped in the middle of the highway in the left lane, Martins said.

After he was struck, the and landed in the northbound lanes, where he was hit by multiple vehicles, police said. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police have not been able to positively identify him, Martins said.

No other vehicles remained at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to contact Officer Brian McDonough with the Elizabeth Police Traffic Division at 908-558-2066 or bmcdonough@elizabethnj.org 

