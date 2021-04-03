4 Cars, 1 Block: Hillside Man, 23, Nabbed In Rash Of Motor Vehicle Thefts

A 23-year-old Hillside man was arrested in a string of car thefts, authorities said Thursday.

Rafael T. Miranda was charged with four counts of third-degree theft, one count of third-degree criminal attempt (theft), one count of third-degree burglary and one count of disorderly persons receiving stolen property, Det. Natalie Ogonowski said.

Police received reports of motor vehicle thefts on Feb. 5, 8, 11 and 23 -- all from the 1100 block of Liberty Avenue, Ogonowski said.

The victims in each case had stepped away from their car while leaving the key inside with the engine running, the detective said. The suspect then got in the running car and fled the scene.

Detectives were on the same block on Feb. 25, when they saw the suspect -- later identified as Miranda -- try to steal a car, Ogonowski said.

Miranda was arrested and transported back to police headquarters where he was found in possession of personal property belonging to one of the previous victims of motor vehicle theft, police said.

He was charged and released on a complaint summons before a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the previous motor vehicle thefts, the detective said.

Miranda was arrested on March 3 on the outstanding warrant. He was processed and lodged in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

