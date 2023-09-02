A Few Clouds 59°

Police Activity Shuts Goethals Bridge, Frustrated Drivers Take To Twitter

Police activity closed the Goethals Bridge in Elizabeth early Saturday, Sept. 2.

Port Authority Police Department
Port Authority Police Department Photo Credit: PAPD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

New Jersey's transportation department reported a crash at 6 a.m., the start of one of the busiest travel weekends in the nation. Two westbound lanes were closed for hours.

Police activity was reported by the Port Authority police, closing the westbound lanes from Staten Island into New Jersey.

Frustrated drivers reported no movement for hours.

"What is the status of this???" one person said around 6:40 a.m.. "We’ve literally been stuck here for 2 hours."

"Still waiting here," another wrote. "Any estimate when it will reopen? Need to get to Airport!!"

The roadway had reopened as of 7:30 a.m.

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

