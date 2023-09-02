Police Activity Shuts Goethals Bridge, Frustrated Drivers Take To Twitter

New Jersey's transportation department reported a crash at 6 a.m., the start of one of the busiest travel weekends in the nation. Two westbound lanes were closed for hours.

Police activity was reported by the Port Authority police, closing the westbound lanes from Staten Island into New Jersey.

Frustrated drivers reported no movement for hours.

"What is the status of this???" one person said around 6:40 a.m.. "We’ve literally been stuck here for 2 hours."

"Still waiting here," another wrote. "Any estimate when it will reopen? Need to get to Airport!!"

The roadway had reopened as of 7:30 a.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.