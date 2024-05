On July 6, 2020, Plainfield police conducted a welfare check and found the body of 19-year-old Brenda Montoya-Cruz, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.

Bryan Gonzales-Martinez was convicted of first-degree murder last June, authorities said. He must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, authorities said.

