Plainfield Building With Questionable Past Erupts In Flames Injuring 15, Displacing Many

The fire on at 515 West 7th Street broke out around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, displacing 42 families — 35 of whom were allowed to return home later that day.

According to abc7, the building is owned by the same landlord as its neighbor at 501 West 7th St., which was condemned in August, where inspectors found leaking and open pipes, and holes in walls and ceilings.

An electrical problem or lithium-ion battery were believed to have caused the blaze this week, officials said.

Councilman Richard Wyatt issued the following statement:

"While the administration indicated that this building met safety standards unlike its condemned neighbor, we earnestly hope this remains the case.

"Sadly, this incident took place right before the holiday season. We await more details and encourage the community to stay informed for updates as we unite in offering our support to those affected."

The Red Cross was assisting seven families with the Plainfield Performing Arts Center acting as a temporary shelter on Monday, city officials said.

