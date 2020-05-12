Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Lifelong Union County Resident Andrew Zagorski, 28, Was Loving Husband To HS Sweetheart

Cecilia Levine
Andrew Zagorski
Andrew Zagorski Photo Credit: Andrew Zagorski Facebook photo

Andrew Joseph Zagorski of Linden died on Nov. 25, 2020. He was 28 years old.

Born in Summit and raised in Elizabeth, Andrew graduated Valedictorian from St. Mary of the Assumption High School and earned his BS in Business Management from Rutgers University, his obituary says.

Andrew worked as a sales representative for 1 800 Heaters in Edison, and previously as a store manager for Walgreens in Edison.

He was remembered as a doting husband to his high school sweetheart, Erin; an "expert video gamer" and foodie.

Services were held Dec. 5, at St. John the Apostle Church in Clark.

Click here for the full obituary.

