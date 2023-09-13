NJ Pizzerias Named Best For Regional Style Are Nowhere Near NYC

Six pizzerias, most in the central part of the Garden State, have been crowned by the Washington Post as having the best New York-style pizza.

The eateries earned recognition as part of a new national database by the Post that categorizes the best restaurants in each state specializing in Chicago, Detroit, Neapolitan, New York, Roman, Sicilian, and Tavern-style pizza.

According to the rankings, the pizzerias that are pros at serving up NY-style pies are:

The Post analyzed 7.5 million Yelper reviews and came up with a formula based on ratings, reviews, and pizza styles, to identify the best ones, it said. The pizzerias above were preferred by the formula.

Click here for the Washington Post's interactive pizza map.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.