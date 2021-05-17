WINNERS: Pair Of Lucky Lottery Tickets Sold In Central Jersey

A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in Central Jersey.

The winning numbers from Friday's Mega Millions drawing were03, 18, 41, 44, and 68. The Gold Mega Ball was 03, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #35886, 722 Route 18 North, East Brunswick; and,

Union County: Quick Corner, 425 South Wood Ave., Linden.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 35 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Four of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000.

