WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $197K

Three lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $196,704 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Monday, Jan. 9.

Each ticket is worth $65,568.

The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 10, 17, and 23 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: Krauszers Food Store, 16-15 River Road, Fairlawn;

Essex County: Fresh Deli Market, 480 Park Ave., East Orange; and,

Union County: Ron’s Deli, 567 4th Ave., Elizabeth.

