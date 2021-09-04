Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: STILL MISSING: Search For Former Passaic Prom King, Queen Helped By Lowest Tide In Days
News

UPDATE: Labor Day Weekend Crash Closes Southbound Garden State Parkway

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The crash occurred around noon at Exit 137 on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Clark.
The crash occurred around noon at Exit 137 on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Clark. Photo Credit: Brian Metzler for DAILY VOICE

A medical chopper landed on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday afternoon to transport a critically injured victim after a vehicle struck a tree off the roadway in Cranford.

The driver apparently was transported by ambulance, however, after being extricated by Cranford firefighters following the noontime crash at Exit 137 ramp on the southbound Parkway.

CPR was in progress, responders said.

No other information was immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.