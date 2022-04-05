Union County Street Shuts Down For Outdoor Summer Dining

A busy stretch of Union County roadway will soon be shut down for outdoor summer dining, officials said.

Maple Street in Summit will be closed in both directions from Springfield Avenue to the nearest alleyways starting Thursday, May 5, Summit Communications Chief Amy Cairns said.

The decision comes following a unanimous vote by the Summit Common Council on Tuesday, May 3.

The street will remain closed for outdoor dining through Wednesday, Nov. 30, Cairns said.

