Union County Street Shuts Down For Outdoor Summer Dining

Valerie Musson
Maple Street in Summit will soon be closed in both directions for outdoor dining, officials announced.
Maple Street in Summit will soon be closed in both directions for outdoor dining, officials announced. Photo Credit: Summit Downtown Inc. via Summit Communications Officer Amy Cairns

A busy stretch of Union County roadway will soon be shut down for outdoor summer dining, officials said.

Maple Street in Summit will be closed in both directions from Springfield Avenue to the nearest alleyways starting Thursday, May 5, Summit Communications Chief Amy Cairns said.

The decision comes following a unanimous vote by the Summit Common Council on Tuesday, May 3.

The street will remain closed for outdoor dining through Wednesday, Nov. 30, Cairns said.

